Detroit woman's unsolved murder case resurfaces during 35th high school reunion

(CBS DETROIT) - Sunday's reunion of Osborn High School's class of 1989 was missing something: Marcy Mullins' presence.

Mullins was shot and killed while waiting at a red light in February 2022 and her killer is still out there.

For many of Mullins' closest family members and friends, this is the first time they've all gathered in the same spot since she tragically lost her life more than two years ago. It's a reminder that there are still several questions out there that need answers.

She's with them in spirit, but closure about who killed Mullins is still out of reach.

"We deserve closure, her kids deserve closure, her father deserves closure. And I just miss her—I just miss her," said Mullin's best friend Stacy Ware.

Ware says Mullins was gunned down and stopped at a red light while driving the car of one of her business partners after finishing an event. Ware says she believes Mullins shouldn't have been the victim.

"I feel in my heart they made a mistake. I feel it. They made a mistake. It wasn't for her because she wasn't even driving her car. It wasn't for her. But, just accept responsibility and move on. We can move on," Ware said.

Mullins' cousin Maria Missouri already knows what it's like to lose a loved one and never learn who took their life. She said she couldn't imagine going through that gain with Marcy.

"I lost my father in the streets as well and I still don't know who murdered my father. I guess it's just one of those things you'll never know, but I hope, one day, justice will be served," Missouri said.

Detroit police say they're still actively investigating this as a homicide.

Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500 to anyone who can provide information that can lead to an arrest in this case.