Unruly passenger aboard Detroit-bound flight under federal investigation, remains in custody

A federal court hearing is scheduled for Friday in Iowa for a man accused of causing a disturbance on a Detroit-bound SkyWest flight.

The captain of the July 17 flight from Omaha to Detroit called for an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after getting reports from the flight attendants that a passenger was causing a disturbance and attempting to open an emergency exit, according to a report that an FBI special agent filed with the court.

The FBI report says "there is probable cause" to believe he committed "interference with flight crew members and attendants."

Mario Nikprelaj has been summoned for a preliminary hearing and detection hearing on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa in Cedar Rapids in this investigation, court records show.

SkyWest was operating as a Delta connection for Flight 3612, which took off in Omaha, Nebraska, with the intention of landing in Detroit.

A passenger who boarded with no checked-in or on-board luggage, with a one-way ticket to Detroit, became unruly shortly before departure, the FBI report said. The two flight attendants were able to control the situation, but during the initial stage of the flight, he left his seat and made a crude gesture to the flight attendants.

He did return to his seat at the time, and the flight attendants informed the captain about the behavior.

Then, about 20 miles away from Cedar Rapids, the FBI report said, one of the flight attendants informed the captain that the unruly passenger was attempting to open an exit door and was fighting with other passengers.

In response, the captain notified Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids that he was diverting to their airport for an emergency landing. The captain made an announcement to the passengers that they were to remain in their seats, but any passengers who were willing and able to assist the flight attendants in handling the unruly person should do so.

Three passengers then came to the direct assistance of the flight attendants.

After the aircraft landed, the suspect was lodged a the Linn County Jail in Iowa.

Local charges were filed in the aftermath, but have since been dismissed, with the case now in federal court.

The FBI, Cedar Rapids Police Department and Eastern Iowa Airport Department of Public Safety were among those involved in the investigation, including interviews with the other passengers.

"SkyWest has zero tolerance for unruly behavior as safety for our customers and crew is our top priority," the airline said in a statement.