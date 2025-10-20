Detroit voters concerned with uncertainty of SNAP benefits

Many community resources across Metro Detroit are facing significant hurdles, as the federal funding used to support their work is quickly running out.

Detroit mother Articia Jackson says the money she receives in federal assistance isn't stretching as far as it used to.

"It's hard to make it through the month," said Jackson. "It shouldn't be that you've got to go in your pocket later to get cash that's going to short your bill and go, 'One bill won't get paid today,' just to make sure your children and you have food."

One area hardest hit is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which replaced food stamps and helps feed more than a million Michiganders statewide.

"If SNAP is lost, it will devastate this community," said Brother Fred Cabras, director of social services for Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

In Detroit, nearly 18% of residents struggle to afford what they need to support their families.

"These are folks that are already dealing with a lot, and to have uncertainty about whether or not they're going to be able to afford groceries next month is really an unfair burden to them," said Eric Candela, director of Government Relations at Forgotten Harvest.

For many voters, what the top two candidates for Detroit mayor have to say on the issue matters.

On Friday, both Mary Sheffield and Solomon Kinloch shared how they are working to get community members what they need.

"There are so many challenges in this city that we face, and we will ensure that we are out doing outreach to the federal government to ensure that we're trying to bring resources back to Detroit," said Sheffield.

"We find money for everything else, but it's time to make sure that the same people who have been here get an opportunity," said Kinloch.

Currently, Michigan has enough funding to get through October, but November's benefits are still up in the air.

As a result of that uncertainty, local organizations like the Capuchin Soup Kitchen's food pantry are doubling their efforts to make sure no one falls through the cracks and pushing the mayoral candidates to find solutions.

"What I'm looking for is you need to be able to create legislation in the city that is going to help support these food banks to be able to get food a little bit cheaper so that we can give more food out," said Cabras.

Those with Capuchin and Forgotten Harvest expect the need for their work to grow, especially if SNAP-eligible families don't get their monthly funds on time next month, which is set for Nov. 3-21.