Detroit mayoral candidates share their visions for the city ahead of election

Two of the top candidates for Detroit mayor attended a forum Friday to share their goals and visions for the city.

The forum was hosted by the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce. There, current City Council President Mary Sheffield and Rev. Solomon Kinloch, Jr. addressed growing concerns from voters on where Detroit is headed.

Many voters said they were interested in understanding how Sheffield and Kinloch will tackle the issues of growing business within the city limits and how entrepreneurs can engage employees in wanting to build their lives with their companies.

"There are so many people in the city, whether you are a resident or a business owner, who are invested in the future of Detroit, and I believe that with strong collaborations and strong partnerships, we will continue the economic growth of this city," said Sheffield.

"What we're suggesting, and what the community is saying and demanding, is that we need to do more, and the good that has been done is not good enough, because what you see happening downtown has not found its way to the rest of the town," said Kinloch.

Voters say city funding is another major concern. With more than $800 billion in federal funds coming to Detroit over the past few years, worries over what will happen when that money eventually runs out are high.

"I think we have to look at how we diversify our revenues in Detroit, bringing more money in to fund these initiatives, but also really growing our population and increasing our tax base," said Sheffield.

"We've all got to work in collaboration, but if you're going to take credit for the successes, you got to bear the shirt, the responsibility and burden for the losses as well," said Kinloch.

For Shawn St. Andre, hearing directly from the two top candidates was necessary.

"I think that we all have a civic obligation to stay abreast of what's going on in this race, and, more importantly, to come together as a community to help make that decision, help our other business leaders decide which way this race is going to go," said St. Andre.

With less than three weeks to Election Day, both Sheffield and Kinloch say their main goal is to get their message out to as many Detroiters as they can.

"I'm not suggesting that we don't need to collaborate, but what I am suggesting is that we have got to do a better job with the resources we have to make it a more inclusive city," said Kinloch.

"This is a very serious and fragile moment in our city, and I do believe it should be met with urgency and with experienced leadership to ensure that we're protecting the growth that we've all worked hard for," said Sheffield.

Friday's discussion comes as Monday marks the final day for voters to register online or by mail if they plan to vote on November 4.