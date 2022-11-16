University of Michigan sets record for graduation rate among student-athletes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan's graduation rate among student-athletes has set a school record this year.

According to a report released Tuesday by the NCAA, the four-year average Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for Michigan student-athletes was 96%. That all-time record is 1% higher than last year and 15 points higher than it was in 2010.

The university also set a record with a Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) of 83%, beating the previous record high of 81%, which was set in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The difference between the GSR and FGR has to do with transfer student-athletes.

With the GSR, universities get credit for transfer student-athletes who graduate. It also does not penalize universities with student-athletes who transfer out while in good academic standing. However, the university is also held accountable for the transfer of student-athletes who do not graduate.

The FGR is federally mandated. It only tracks the number of student-athletes who graduate within six years from the same school they entered as a freshman. It does not factor in student-athletes who transfer into the university. They are considered non-graduates for both universities involved in the transfer, which makes the FGR typically lower than the GSR.

Michigan has the second-highest GSR and FGR scores among Big Ten Conference schools this year. Northwestern holds the top spot with a GSR of 98 percent and FGR of 95 percent.

Michigan football's GSR of 94 percent also ranks second behind Northwestern football, which has a GSR of 97%.

Among Michigan's 28 varsity programs, 14 have a perfect GSR. They include:

Baseball

Men's basketball

Women's basketball

Men's golf

Women's golf

Men's gymnastics

Women's gymnastics

Rowing

Softball

Men's swimming

Men's tennis

Women's tennis

Volleyball

Wrestling

Men's golf, men's gymnastics, softball and women's tennis also have a perfect FGR rate, all for the third year in a row.

Michigan's softball team has recorded 18 perfect GSR scores since that data was first tracked by the NCAA. Women's golf has had perfect GSR scores for 15 years in a row. Women's tennis has been perfect for 13 straight years. Men's golf has been perfect for the last 12 years.

Michigan is only one of three Big Ten schools with a perfect GSR for both men's and women's basketball. The other two schools are Northwestern and Rutgers.