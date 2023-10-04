University of Michigan giving away free books during Banned Books Week

University of Michigan giving away free books during Banned Books Week

University of Michigan giving away free books during Banned Books Week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A long line filled the University of Michigan's Diag on Tuesday afternoon on the first day of a three-day free book giveaway.

The giveaway marks Banned Books Week and is offering community members one free book to take home.

In total, 16 titles are offered during the event. They were curated by four librarians and members of U-M's communications team. The books explore themes of race, sexuality, gender and more.

Dean of libraries at U-M, Lisa Carter, said the giveaway celebrates everyone's freedom to read.

"These are books that have been banned or challenged somewhere in the country," she said. "People are asking libraries or bookstores to take these things off their shelves, and we just feel like everyone should be able to read what they want to read."

Well before the event began, students and community members were seen browsing the different titles before lining up to pick out their free book.

"It kind of sucks that they're being banned, and a lot of students and kids aren't able to get all of the information that they should be able to get," said U-M student Rachael Rewitzer.

According to the journal PEN America, 1,557 book titles were banned during the 2022-2023 school year in libraries and public school classrooms.

"I got the '1619 Project,'" said U-M student Ronit Gagneja. "I'm really excited to read it. I love that it's also been adapted to a TV show because I love to watch TV."

The giveaway was made possible by a $20,000 grant from the U-M Arts Initiative and support from LSA and the U-M Museum of Art.

The event takes place on Wednesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m.

The Diag is located at 913 S University Ave. in Ann Arbor.