The University of Michigan Faculty Senate has approved a resolution supporting pro-Palestinian activists facing federal charges, and the Jewish Federation of Detroit says it is appalled.

The resolution passed Thursday with 1,042 votes (58.2%) in favor and 747 (41.8%) against. Another 636 abstained. The motion was brought by Adi Saleem, an assistant professor of Romance languages and literatures and Judaic studies, with four supporting members.

It expresses solidarity with the eight original activists, known as the "Michigan 8." The group is now 12 defendants after four more people were charged in October.

The group was charged with allegedly being involved in conspiracies to threaten university leaders, law enforcement officials, and businesses.

They are accused of conspiracies to threaten university leaders, law enforcement officials and businesses. Prosecutors have said the alleged campaign included threats against the Jewish Federation of Detroit. A federal judge also released four of the original eight on bond.

The resolution declares no confidence in the administration's handling of negotiations with the Graduate Employees' Organization (GEO) and in the University of Michigan Police Department. It also says the Faculty Senate stands in solidarity with the "Michigan 8" and that members pledge, as individuals, to contribute to the group's legal defense fund.

According to the resolution, reasons for this resolution include:

The arrest of the "Michigan 8" in June

The indictment of the group on "wildly exaggerated charges of conspiracy"

The long history of the U.S. government allegedly deploying conspiracy charges to repress social justice movements

The federal government allegedly serving the GEO with a subpoena — allegedly prepared by the Justice Department's attorney on the "Michigan 8" case, Maggie Smith, and FBI Agent Kara Phipp — requesting lists of current and past members, meeting minutes and financial records dating back to 2023

U-M allegedly working with Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit to bring "trumped-up" felony charges of embezzlement and false pretenses against GEO's president, Hiab Teshome, that were ultimately dismissed by the court



The resolution also considers this a broader attack on both Palestinian solidarity and labor unions in the United States, where the federal government has also allegedly used subpoenas to repress unions in Minnesota involved in anti-ICE organizing.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit expressed its disapproval of the resolution, releasing the following statement: