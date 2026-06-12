Federal judge releases 4 pro-Palestinian activists on bond in University of Michigan threat case

A federal courtroom in Michigan was packed on Friday as supporters attended the first appearances of several people charged in a case connected with pro-Palestinian activism at the University of Michigan.

Eight people were indicted for allegedly being involved in conspiracies to threaten university leaders, law enforcement officials and businesses. Four defendants — Zainab Hakim, 23, of Canton, Michigan; Paige Feyock, 26, of Ann Arbor; Jonathan Zou, 22, of Ann Arbor; and Colin Weger, 24, of Ann Arbor — appeared before a federal judge on Friday, and each entered a not guilty plea.

By the end of the day, U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Patti ordered Hakim, Feyock, Zou and Weger to be released on bond with strict conditions. Those conditions include GPS monitoring, travel restrictions, surrendering passports and no contact with alleged victims or co-defendants.

A fifth defendant, Ahmet Korkaya, 28, of Milwaukee, appeared in federal court in Wisconsin earlier this week. Court records show a detention hearing in his case is scheduled for next week.

Prosecutors say the case is not about protests or political speech. Instead, they argued the defendants participated in a coordinated campaign of threats, intimidation and vandalism targeting university leaders, businesses, law enforcement and Jewish organizations.

Prosecutors also argued the defendants should remain in jail while the case moves forward, calling them both a danger to the community and a flight risk.

But throughout the hearing, Patti repeatedly focused on the difference between protected speech and alleged criminal conduct. The judge acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but also emphasized that every defendant is presumed innocent and that detention before trial is the exception, not the rule.

Outside the courtroom, reaction to the case remains sharply divided.

The Anti-Defamation League of Michigan and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit praised the investigation.

Meanwhile, CAIR-Michigan and the American Center for Rights and Liberty say prosecutors must be careful not to blur the line between alleged criminal acts and constitutionally protected political advocacy.