University of Michigan closing DEI offices and programs after federal directives

The University of Michigan said on Wednesday that it will close two offices and programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) following federal directives.

University officials say the changes are effective immediately and impact the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Office for Health Equity and Inclusion and the DEI 2.0 Strategic plan.

U of M will shift its focus on increased investments in other programs, including financial aid, mental health resources and pre-professional counseling.

"These decisions have not been made lightly. We recognize the changes are significant and will be challenging for many of us, especially those whose lives and careers have been enriched by and dedicated to programs that are now pivoting," U of M officials say in a message to leaders. "We are deeply grateful for the meaningful contributions of leaders, faculty and staff who have advanced our ongoing efforts to create an ever-more inclusive and respectful community."

The announcement comes two months after President Trump signed an executive order to end federal support for DEI programs.

In March, the Education Department named the university one of 45 universities under investigation after receiving a letter reiterating that universities and colleges must remove race preferences and stereotypes from admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, sanctions, discipline, and other programs and activities.

U of M was accused of engaging in "race-exclusionary practices" in its graduate program.

The university was also among 60 universities and colleges that received warnings to ensure the protection of Jewish students on campus. The Education Department's Office for Civil Rights, warned the schools of potential enforcement actions involving obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus, including uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities.

The letters are addressed to all U.S. universities that are presently under investigation for Title VI violations relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination.