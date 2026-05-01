UAW members at Michigan's American Axle to vote on strike authorization

United Auto Workers members at American Axle will vote in more than a week on whether to authorize a strike when their contracts expire at the end of the month, the union said on Friday.

A vote by UAW Local 2093 members will be on May 11. The UAW says that if approved, workers could walk out of the Three Rivers facility starting on May 31.

The UAW says workers were affected by the Great Recession in 2008, with many hourly wages cut in half. The union says workers are now looking to restore those wages.

Workers are also demanding better health care, job security, and stronger retirement benefits, according to UAW.

"American Axle is a mainstay in this community, and we're fighting to make it better by making our lives better," said Jay Korf, a UAW Local 2093 member at American Axle, in a statement. "We're not asking to break the bank; we're demanding our fair share after all our sacrifices and years spent building this company back up."

CBS News Detroit reached out to American Axle on Friday for comment and is awaiting a response.

The company, headquartered in Detroit, provides support for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles and has been a Tier 1 parts supplier to General Motors in the last decade. American Axle has nearly 75 facilities in 15 countries.

"UAW Local 2093 members at American Axle have been loyal to their company for decades and during these negotiations we are here for our fair share," said UAW Region 1D director Steve Dawes in a statement. "This company is making billions every year – these workers are ready to do whatever it takes to win a record contract that's long past due."