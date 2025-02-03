Watch CBS News
U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas murder suspect in Michigan

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Georgia man was arrested Friday in Grand Rapids, charged with murder in connection with a man found dead a few weeks ago in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety reported that a 30-year-old Atlanta man was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals; and has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and failure to provide information of an accident involving injury. 

Extradition to Arkansas is pending.

The case involves a man found dead by a passer-by about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Interstate 40 rest area near Ozark in West Arkansas. The victim was German Portillo-Batres, 59, of Richmond, Texas. 

The Ozark Police Department requested assistance from Arkansas State Police's Criminal Investigation Division, and felony arrest warrants were issued.

