Man charged following lengthy Metro Detroit auto theft investigation

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tyree Perry Lacey was charged following a long investigation involving numerous vehicle thefts Wayne County, the Dearborn Police Department announced.

In the summer of 2023, many metro Detroit cities focused on a potential suspect after the theft of multiple Chevy Trailblazer and GMC Envoy-type vehicles in their communities, police said.

Investigators worked together, providing case reports and surveillance camera footage to the investigators from the Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium (SMACC). SMACC worked with surveillance units from Dearborn and Livonia to identify the person suspected of organizing vehicle theft in the southeast region, police said.

A search warrant was executed on Lacey's Detroit home on Nov. 22, 2023, where multiple stolen vehicles, stolen VIN plates, stolen car parts, key fobs, fraudulent documents, and a gun were recovered, the department said.

On Jan. 19, Lacey was charged with nine felonies related to widespread vehicle theft, including a criminal enterprise.

He was arraigned and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond, with GPS tether.

Lacey is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 30.