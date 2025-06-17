Two women hospitalized after shooting on Detroit's west side

Michigan lawmakers appear on alleged hit list of Minnesota shooting suspect and more top stories

Michigan lawmakers appear on alleged hit list of Minnesota shooting suspect and more top stories

Michigan lawmakers appear on alleged hit list of Minnesota shooting suspect and more top stories

Police say two women were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. in the 7000 block of Braile Street. Police Captain Shannon Hampton said the shooting was retaliatory and stemmed from an incident that happened on Monday. Hampton said the suspects drove by and fired shots before fleeing. Police believe an older model blue sedan was involved with two males in the car.

The victims, who are in their 20s, are in stable condition.

"It's a nice area, it's a working-class area. Gun violence is never the answer to anything, so it is isolated for this area," Hampton told reporters.

Hampton said the incident on Monday involved a fight at a park near Telegraph Road and Glendale. Police did not say if the women were the intended targets.

Police said weapons were recovered. It is unknown if they are looking for more weapons.

An investigation is ongoing.