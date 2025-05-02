Two vehicles struck Detroit man on I-94, he died as a result of the injuries

14-year-old lured to Northville Township home; Pistons season ends in playoffs; more top stories

14-year-old lured to Northville Township home; Pistons season ends in playoffs; more top stories

14-year-old lured to Northville Township home; Pistons season ends in playoffs; more top stories

One person is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in quick succession on I-94 in Metro Detroit, Michigan State Police reported.

Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified at 9:30 p.m. of a crash on the westbound lanes near 10 Mile Road. When troopers arrived, they learned there were two separate crashes in the area.

All westbound lanes of I-94 were closed at 10 Mile Road in the immediate aftermath and during the investigation, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic alerts.

The circumstances began when a single-vehicle crash happened along westbound I-94, and the car ended up on the left shoulder.

The driver got out of his vehicle.

While he was walking outside of the car, another motorist was approaching and lost control of their vehicle. The approaching car hit the person who was outside the initial crash, and pushed him into the left lane where he was struck by yet another vehicle.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver that initially struck the man, a 30-year-old Detroit man, was arrested and lodged on a suspected drunk-driving situation.

The driver of the other vehicle was released on scene.

The victim has been identified as a 35 year old man from Detroit.

The investigation is continuing, pending vehicle inspections, medical examiner reports and blood test results.

Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in the case of an accident on the freeway, motorists should remain in their vehicles with seat belts bucked.

"It is very dangerous to stand on the freeway," he said. "We are also reminding drivers to not get behind the wheel impaired. This crash was very preventable."