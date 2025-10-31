Two-vehicle crash closes intersection of Lahser and Grand River in Detroit

A busy intersection in the west side of Detroit was closed Friday morning in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash.

Southfield Police are leading the investigation, Detroit Police also were on scene.

One of the vehicles involved was a Challenger that was reported to be involved in a police pursuit near Eight Mile Road. That pursuit was called off, according to authorities; but in the meantime, the Challenger and another vehicle collided. The intersection of Lahser Road and Grand River Avenue was closed in the aftermath of the crash and investigation.

The condition of the drivers and other details are pending. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details when they are available.