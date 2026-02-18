Two teens charged in 2025 shooting at The Mall at Partridge Creek

Two teens, ages 16, are facing charges in connection with the shooting of another teen at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the teen suspects, from Eastpointe and Clinton Township, were arraigned as adults on assault with intent to murder. One of the teens was also charged with felony firearm.

A judge handed down $5 million and $2 million cash/surety bonds with no 10%. The judge ordered both teens to have no contact with the victim and will be placed on house arrest if bond is posted.

"Charging a juvenile as an adult is not a decision made lightly. However, the severity of the allegations necessitated this action. Accountability is fundamental to justice, regardless of age, and my office has a duty to pursue this matter under the full weight of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 23, 2025, one of the teens was involved in an altercation with the 17-year-old victim and then called the other teen. Prosecutors say the second teen arrived at the mall and shot the victim four times. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and survived.

Authorities say the shooting happened near the MJR Theater entrance. The incident happened on the same night as a tree lighting ceremony at the mall.

"It is through the diligence and cooperation of law enforcement — including the Clinton Township Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force, and the Roseville Police Department — that the alleged perpetrators were identified and taken into custody. I extend my sincere gratitude to all involved," Lucido said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 2.