Two teens charged in robbery, fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two teen boys are charged as adults in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy Elijah Reese in Detroit last month.

The juveniles, ages 15 and 16, are each charged with felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. They were arraigned on Thursday. The 15-year-old was given a $1 million cash bond, while the 16-year-old received a $200,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors said on May 22, the juveniles robbed Elijah as he walked around King Richard and Bedford streets. The teens pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots killing the teen. Elijah was a 10th grader at East English Preparatory Academy in Detroit.

The teens were arrested on June 6 following an investigation by the Detroit Police Department.

A bond re-determination hearing is scheduled for June 17, a probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 21 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for June 27.