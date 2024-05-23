16-year-old boy fatally shot in Detroit identified, police search for 3 suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for three suspects after 16-year-old Elijah Reese was shot and killed on the city's east side.

"It was crazy," said resident Shanita Shamily.

Shamily lives next door to the location where the shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Reese was walking with a friend on Bedford near the Edsel Ford Service Drive when three Black males dressed in all black approached them.

Shamily said she saw the group talking, but then they walked out of her view as she sat on her porch.

"Guys came up, they were just talking. It looked like they were just talking from my point of view, then I couldn't see what happened … Then I heard the shots, and then they were running and you could still hear the shooting, and when I [had] seen they had a gun I ran in the house," Shamily said.

According to police, Reese was shot in the chest and died at the scene. He may have been the victim of a robbery gone bad.

Reese was a 10th grader at East English Preparatory Academy in Detroit.

The school released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a 10th grade student who was fatally shot yesterday off school grounds. The incident occurred nearly 2 miles from the school in the latter part of the afternoon. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this difficult time. The Detroit Police Department is actively investigating the case and initial information is that the shooting was connected to an attempted robbery. We have no reason to believe this act of violence was directly connected to the school or its students. As a precautionary measure, additional police presence will at the school until the end of the school year. Today work and school was cancelled to allow students and staff to process and mourn the loss of a student. The District placed grief counselors at the school for comfort and counsel. Administration and security reported to work. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, community, and everyone affected by this tragedy."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.