Two separate domestic-related shootings in Warren deemed justified, police say

Warren police say that two separate domestic-related shootings that occurred over the weekend were deemed justified.

Police say Macomb County prosecutors declined to issue charges, citing self-defense. The suspects in both cases have since been released.

According to Warren police, both incidents happened on Aug. 8.

Police say that about 2:05 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 26000 block of Newport Avenue, where they found a 28-year-old man dead in the backyard with a gunshot wound. An investigation found that the man allegedly assaulted his 63-year-old father and threatened to kill people at the home following an argument.

Police say the man's 25-year-old brother fired a gun, killing the man. Police say the brother is a valid CPL holder.

The second incident occurred an hour later, at about 3:15 a.m., in the 24000 block of Stewart Avenue. Warren police say officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Investigators learned that the man allegedly arrived at his ex-girlfriend's house uninvited and assaulted her.

Police say the woman's current boyfriend, 33, shot the 40-year-old man during a confrontation.

"Domestic violence can tear families apart in an instant, as we sadly saw twice in one night," Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said in a statement. "Operation Cycle Break was created precisely to address the volatile situations head-on, offering victims a lifeline and helping our community prevent violence before it reaches deadly crossroads. If you are experiencing domestic violence in Warren, please report it to us so that we can step in and provide resources to help you end the cycle of violence."

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224. The prosecutor's office also urges anyone in need of help in Macomb County to call Turning Point at 586-463-6990 or, if it's an emergency, 911.