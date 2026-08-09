2 unrelated shootings leave 2 men dead in Warren, police say

Police in Warren, Michigan, are investigating after two men were killed in two separate, unrelated shootings early Sunday.

According to officials, the first incident happened at a home on the 26000 block of Newport Avenue. A fight between members of a family led to one man fatally shooting another.

The other shooting happened at a home on the 24000 block of Stewart Avenue. Police said an allegedly unwelcome man confronted his ex-girlfriend and another male at the residence.

"A physical altercation ensued at which time a shooting occurred," officials said regarding the Stewart Avenue shooting.

According to police, the unwelcome man died at the scene.

Officials said a suspect was arrested in each of the two incidents.