Two people injured in Southfield apartment fire on Christmas

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were injured after an apartment fire in Southfield on Christmas morning.

Firefighters responded to the 24000 block of Walden Road and discovered a five-unit townhouse complex fully involved. According to the Southfield Fire Department, the structure was deemed "uninhabitable," and they were working with displaced families.

One person was treated at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital.

"We are so thankful and grateful that no lives were lost this Christmas Day," Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said in a statement. "This is another stark reminder of why working smoke detectors are so important."

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

In addition to Southfield, six other fire departments responded to the scene: Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Royal Oak and West Bloomfield.