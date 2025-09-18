Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people found dead in aftermath of Jackson County house fire

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

South Lyon students back in school; Feds approve interest rate cut; other top stories
South Lyon students back in school; Feds approve interest rate cut; other top stories 04:00

Two people are dead in the aftermath of a house fire Wednesday in Jackson County, the Michigan State Police reported

The fire was reported about 10:20 a.m. in the 6800 block of Maple Lane Road in Tompkins Township. When first responders arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. 

After the fire was brought under control, a 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were both found dead inside the home, troopers said. 

Autopsies will take to determine the cause of death, troopers said, and detectives from the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section are working on the investigation. 

Firefighters on scene were from Rives-Tompkins Blackman-Leoni, Jackson City, Parma-Sandstone, Henrietta, Springport-Clarence, Hamlin and Onondaga. In addition, crews from Jackson County Disaster Assistance Response Team, Jackson Community Ambulance, Jackson County Animal Control and Consumers Energy were on site. 

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family for their loss," the J-DART team said

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue