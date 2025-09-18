Two people found dead in aftermath of Jackson County house fire

Two people are dead in the aftermath of a house fire Wednesday in Jackson County, the Michigan State Police reported.

The fire was reported about 10:20 a.m. in the 6800 block of Maple Lane Road in Tompkins Township. When first responders arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was brought under control, a 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were both found dead inside the home, troopers said.

Autopsies will take to determine the cause of death, troopers said, and detectives from the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section are working on the investigation.

Firefighters on scene were from Rives-Tompkins Blackman-Leoni, Jackson City, Parma-Sandstone, Henrietta, Springport-Clarence, Hamlin and Onondaga. In addition, crews from Jackson County Disaster Assistance Response Team, Jackson Community Ambulance, Jackson County Animal Control and Consumers Energy were on site.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family for their loss," the J-DART team said.