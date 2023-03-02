Two officers injured during mental health crisis call in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Two Detroit police officers were injured after being assaulted Wednesday night by an individual having a mental health crisis.
The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, in the 18900 block of Woodingham.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute at the location and were assaulted by an individual who may have been having a mental health crisis, according to Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
Two officers were transported to a local hospital. They are being treated for minor injuries.
Donakowski says one person has been detained.
No other information has been given at this time.
