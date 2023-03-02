Watch CBS News
Two officers injured during mental health crisis call in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Detroit police officers were injured after being assaulted Wednesday night by an individual having a mental health crisis.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, in the 18900 block of Woodingham. 

Officers responded to a domestic dispute at the location and were assaulted by an individual who may have been having a mental health crisis, according to Cpl. Dan Donakowski.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital. They are being treated for minor injuries. 

Donakowski says one person has been detained. 

No other information has been given at this time. 

First published on March 2, 2023 / 9:19 AM

