Two officers injured during mental health crisis call in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Detroit police officers were injured after being assaulted Wednesday night by an individual having a mental health crisis.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, in the 18900 block of Woodingham.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute at the location and were assaulted by an individual who may have been having a mental health crisis, according to Cpl. Dan Donakowski.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital. They are being treated for minor injuries.

Donakowski says one person has been detained.

No other information has been given at this time.