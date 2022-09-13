Two Michigan towns named among list of best places to visit for Halloween

(CBS DETROIT) - October is right around the corner, and two Michigan towns ranked among the best places for Halloween festivities.

TripstoDiscover, a travel website, compiled a list of small towns throughout the country, and Dearborn and Romeo made the list.

Dearborn ranked on the list for its annual Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village.

The 42-year tradition includes Halloween decorations set up throughout the entire village, including a path of jack-o-lanterns, spooky or festive story experiences, and the Hallowe'en Express train ride.

For more information on the event in Greenfield Village, visit here.

Romeo also made the list because of its Terror on Tilson Street event.

During this event, the homes on Tilson Street put decorations on their front lawns, which include jack-o-lanterns, spooky characters, and extensive Halloween-themed displays.

For more information about Terror on Tilson Street, visit here.

Check out TriptoDiscover's full list here.