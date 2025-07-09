Two men injured after being shot at while driving on I-96 in Detroit, police say

One dead after shooting in Pontiac; Nebraska attorney general sues General Motors; other top stories

Two people sought medical treatment after the car they were in was shot at on Interstate 96 in Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center got the call at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday that gunshot victims had arrived at a hospital. Troopers then learned the shooting happened when the car was in the right center lane of eastbound I-96, between Davison and Livernois Avenue, Exit 188. A vehicle approached from the right lane, and the occupants heard four shots, the report said.

The suspect vehicle kept driving, and the victims lost sight of it near West Grand Boulevard, Exit 189.

In the meantime, the victims drove to a hospital along local streets. Those who were in the car were:

The driver, a 57-year-old man from Detroit, had a gunshot wound to a leg.

A 22-year-old man from Detroit, who had been sitting in the right back seat position, had a gunshot wound to the thigh.

A 21-year-old man from Detroit, who had been sitting in the front passenger seat, was not injured.

That section of I-96 was closed for about four hours during the preliminary investigation and evidence search, but troopers and K-9 units were unable to locate any shell casings or other evidence.

Michigan State Police ask that anyone with information to share with law enforcement about the shooting call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.