Rescue crews called after two men fell through icy pond in Grand Blanc Township

Emergency crews were called to pull two fishers out of an icy pond Monday in Michigan's Genesee County.

One of the men was pulled out from under the ice, after having been in the water for over 15 minutes, local officials reported.

Multiple calls were made to 911 that afternoon, reporting that two men who were ice fishing needed rescue in the 6200 block of Canter Creek Trail, according to a report from Grand Blanc Township Fire Department. One of the men had fallen in the water and became incapacitated, the other fell in while trying to rescue the first.

The fire department got the call for help at 2:23 p.m., sending its four-man crew to the scene. As firefighters were arriving, Grand Blanc Township Police Department was able to assist one of the men out of the ice.

The fire department then located the other man, in about 8 to 10 feet of water below the ice, about 60 feet from shore.

"Firefighters in the water and crews on the shore pulled him back onto land less than 15 minutes after they arrived on the scene," the report said.

Ambulances transported both victims to Henry Ford Health Genesys Hospital; a follow-up medical report was not available.

Temperatures were around 60 degrees that afternoon in the Flint area.