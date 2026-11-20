Demonte Thompson, 23, and Paul Dilisio, 59, are both facing multiple felonies after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into Thompson led to evidence against Dilisio.

The allegations against the men weren't connected, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Bouchard said the investigation began after a woman approached deputies at a Rochester Hills Walmart store and alleged that Thompson was forcing her into commercial sex acts at a Southfield hotel and other locations in Detroit and Oakland County.

"A lot of coercion and intimidation and fear that goes into human trafficking that was very much in place with her. Forcing her into situations that kind of tortured her to make sure he had compliance," Bouchard said.

Investigators later identified Dilisio following his sex encounter with the woman in Rochester Hills. This led investigators to the alleged attempted sexual exploitation of two 17-year-old boys involving Dilisio.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said investigators went to Dilisio's home, where they encountered the teen boys working in the yard. The teens told investigators that Dilisio allegedly texted photos of the woman and asked them to engage in explicit acts with the woman and to take photos of the act in exchange for money, according to prosecutors.

Investigators recovered several messages from one of the teens' phones.

Prosecutors also allege Dilisio sent about one gram of methamphetamine to the woman. Investigators recovered eight grams of meth from his home.

"These allegations are shocking. They also demonstrate human trafficking really is occurring in all of our communities," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "The two young men did the right thing by speaking to the officers at the scene. We intend to hold this defendant accountable and help the female victim any way we can to escape from her traffickers."

Bouchard said these cases are a good reminder that crimes like this can happen in plain sight.

"Human trafficking literally is everywhere. It happens in our communities, it happens in hotels, private residences, and everyday venues you might think it's not happening, but in fact it is," he said.

Thompson is facing five felony charges, including human trafficking, accepting earnings from prostitution and transporting a person for prostitution, among other charges.

Dilisio is facing six charges from two different jurisdictions, including possession of methamphetamine, transporting a person for prostitution and conspiracy to deliver or manufacture methamphetamine.

Bouchard said it's incredibly important to report anything suspicious.

"We'd rather check out 100 nothings than miss one real deal," he said.

Anyone who believes they might have been victimized by either Thompson or Dilisio is encouraged to call the Oakland County Human Trafficking Tip Line at 248-858-0411.