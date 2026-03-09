Two men charged in 2024 homicide at abandoned Detroit school building

Two men have been charged nearly two years after a man's body was found in an abandoned Detroit school building.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 25-year-old Jalen Davon Williams and 29-year-old Hodari Heatley, both from Detroit, were arraigned on felony murder, premeditated first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Williams was also charged with three counts of felony firearm, while Heatly was also charged with four counts of felony firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Mason Tabor, of Fenton, Michigan.

Pictured from left: Jalen Williams and Hodari Heatley Detroit Police Department

Prosecutors say that on Dec. 16, 2024, Williams and Heatley allegedly fired multiple shots, striking Tabor in the old Stewart Academy on Wildemere Street. Prosecutors say the suspects allegedly robbed Tabor before leaving the scene.

Williams and Heatley are due back in court on March 16 for a probable cause conference and on March 23 for a preliminary examination.