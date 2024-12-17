Watch CBS News
Detroit police investigating after man's body found at abandoned school

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a man's body was found at an abandoned Detroit school. 

Police confirmed that the body of an unidentified man was found at the old Stewart Academy building at the intersection of Buena Vista Street and Wildemere Street. 

Officials have not released any additional information on the cause of death or if they are investigating the incident as a homicide. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

