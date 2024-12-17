Detroit police investigating after man's body found at abandoned school

Detroit gas station has license suspended after shooting, snow returns and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a man's body was found at an abandoned Detroit school.

Police confirmed that the body of an unidentified man was found at the old Stewart Academy building at the intersection of Buena Vista Street and Wildemere Street.

Officials have not released any additional information on the cause of death or if they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.