Two killed in plane crash near Indiana-Michigan border

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people died in a plane crash in Indiana near the Michigan border Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

At 2:20 p.m. on April 30, dispatch alerted authorities of a plane that had crashed in the 52000 block of CR 21 in Bristol, Indiana.

Officers arrived and found the small fixed-wing plane in a wooded area.

They discovered two occupants in the aircraft were killed in the crash.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Elkhart County Coroner's Office and Bristol police and fire.

No other information has been released at this time.