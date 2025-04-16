Two found dead after shooting incident at Westland home, police say

A shooting Tuesday evening in Westland, Michigan, "appears to be a murder-suicide," police said in a preliminary report.

The deceased were identified as Joseph King, 52, of Westland, and Melissa Hattar, 45, of Westland. Both of them lived at the Surrey Heights home where the shooting took place.

A 911 call was received about 7:20 p.m. that evening from a man who said he had just shot a woman and was planning to shoot himself, the report from the Westland Police Department said. During the 911 call, the dispatcher heard a sound like a gunshot and then silence on the phone line.

Officers responded to the home and forced entry through the door. The two individuals were found inside, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

Westland Fire Department also responded to the call.

The investigation is continuing.