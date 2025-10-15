Two dogs successfully rescued during Ann Arbor house fire

Police safely rescued two dogs during a house fire in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the local fire department reported.

Ann Arbor Police and Fire departments, with assistance from Scio Township Fire Department, were called about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 14000 block of Argyle Crescent, which is in the northwest area of the city. Firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes, and found fire coming from the attic in the front side of the house.

Before firefighters arrived, the report said, Ann Arbor police had safely taken two dogs out of the home.

No injuries were reported to people or animals at the scene.

The fire department said it was able to save a significant part of the structure, but estimates property damages at about $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.