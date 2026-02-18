Two dead after exposure to hydrogen sulfide in St. Clair County, authorities say

Two men found unconscious in a home on Tuesday in St. Clair County have died from hydrogen sulfide exposure, the sheriff's office says.

On Feb. 17, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Cribbins Road in Clyde Township. Investigators say responding deputies immediately recognized a chemical smell in the area.

The two men, a 20-year-old from Riley Township and a 21-year-old from Clyde Township, were taken to a hospital and were pronounced dead. The sheriff's office says the men were working on a well at the recently purchased home.

The sheriff's office says first responders were decontaminated at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.