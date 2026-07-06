Two children die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Sumpter Township garage, police say

Two children died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning in a garage in Sumpter Township, Michigan, police say.

The two children, ages 8 and 12, were found about 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the garage of a home on Executive Drive in Sumpter Township in Wayne County, the Sumpter Township Police Department said. Police and fire went to the home, where they found the children not breathing, and a gas-powered generator was operating.

"Sadly, attempts to resuscitate them were unsuccessful," police said on Monday. "Our sincere condolences go out to the family during this difficult time.

There had been a power outage in that area as a result of severe weather and high winds on Friday across Southern Lower Michigan, police said.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers of carbon monoxide," police said, urging those who rely on gas-powered generators to never run such a device inside a home, garage, basement, shed or enclosed area. The devices should only be run outdoors, "well away from doors, windows and vents."

Residents also should make sure their homes have working carbon monoxide detectors, police said.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas, according to the Centers for Disease Control. "Many household items including gas- and oil-burning furnaces, portable generators, and charcoal grills produce this poison gas," the CDC says, urging the use of detectors to monitor household appliances and outside-only locations for portable generator operations.