More than 276,000 customers without power in Southeast Michigan amid storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were without power as severe storms and strong winds rolled through the state Friday evening.

According to DTE Energy, 276,000 customers were without power as of 7:50 p.m. Friday. More than 139,000 customers in Wayne County lost power, with 22,000-plus outages reported in Washtenaw County and 35,000-plus in Oakland County.

Across the state, Consumers Energy reported more than 131,000 customers were without power, with many of the outages concentrated in southern Michigan, including Jackson, Hillsdale, Calhoun and Lenawee counties.

In total, more than 400,000 Michiganders were without power Friday evening, with more than 300,000 outages reported in southern Michigan.

Storm damage reports spread from central Illinois into southeast Michigan Friday night.

Power loss and refrigerators

If you do lose power to a refrigerator or freezer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says to keep the doors closed on those appliances. A fully stocked refrigerator can stay cold for about four hours; if the power outage lasts longer, then transfer perishable foods into a cooler stocked with ice.

A freezer will keep its temperature for 24 hours if half full, or 48 hours if full.