Two boys were abused by an adult, then left in a Pontiac home alone, deputies report

A Pontiac man has been charged with child abuse over injuries suffered by two young boys, the Oakland County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office reported.

Cedric Diequell-Stevens Moore, 38, was arraigned Sunday on charges of second- and fourth-degree child abuse and is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $100,000 bond.

The charges result from circumstances Thursday night, in which the two children were left alone at a Pontiac home without an adult. One of them eventually walked to another home to get help, and that homeowner called deputies.

Once officers arrived, they found multiple injuries on that child who said he had been beaten with a belt and struck with a broom handle by an adult who later left the house. The boy also explained there was a younger child still in the home.

The older boy was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries and was listed in stable condition.

In the meantime, younger child was found to have cigarette burns on his back and legs. He was turned over to the custody of a relative.

Moore was arrested later that day.