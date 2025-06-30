Watch CBS News
Local News

Two boys were abused by an adult, then left in a Pontiac home alone, deputies report

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigating shooting death of teenager; sports, weather and other top stories
Detroit police investigating shooting death of teenager; sports, weather and other top stories 04:00

A Pontiac man has been charged with child abuse over injuries suffered by two young boys, the Oakland County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office reported. 

Cedric Diequell-Stevens Moore, 38, was arraigned Sunday on charges of second- and fourth-degree child abuse and is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $100,000 bond. 

The charges result from circumstances Thursday night, in which the two children were left alone at a Pontiac home without an adult. One of them eventually walked to another home to get help, and that homeowner called deputies.  

Once officers arrived, they found multiple injuries on that child who said he had been beaten with a belt and struck with a broom handle by an adult who later left the house. The boy also explained there was a younger child still in the home.

The older boy was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries and was listed in stable condition. 

In the meantime, younger child was found to have cigarette burns on his back and legs. He was turned over to the custody of a relative. 

Moore was arrested later that day. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.