2 arrested following 2-state pursuit, Monroe County robbery, sheriff says

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Two people are in custody after a two-state pursuit that started after a robbery in Monroe County Friday night.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says the county's central dispatch got reports, around 10:50 p.m., of an unarmed robbery at a Walmart in Monroe. Authorities say a 36-year-old man stole around $3000 worth of merchandise and assaulted an employee.

Goodnough said the man then left the store with the stolen merchandise and got into a Ford Edge driven by a 39-year-old woman.

Monroe County Deputy Trevor Tomkinson attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of South Telegraph Road and South Custer Road, but the motorist started driving the Ford at high speeds.

The sheriff says the woman drove at high speeds on South Telegraph Road through Monroe, LaSalle, Erie and Bedford Townships. Deputies deployed stop-sticks in the area of South Telegraph Road and East Sterns Road in Bedford Township, which deflated the tires of the Ford.

The woman continued to drive with the flat tires into Toledo, Ohio and stopped near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Detroit Avenue. The man and woman, both of Toledo, Ohio, were arrested shortly after and booked at the Lucas County jail in Toledo.

An investigation is ongoing. Call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7714 if you have any information about the incident.