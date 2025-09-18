Two arrested after Monroe police investigate report of shots fired

Two people were arrested after police investigated a report of multiple shots fired in the city of Monroe, Michigan.

The incident happened about 8:20 p.m. Monday near a dump area at the intersection of Wood Street and Conant Avenue, the Monroe Police Department said. While officers heard the gunfire, there were no immediate reports of property damage or injuries.

The City of Monroe prohibits discharging weapons within the city limits, the report added.

As police searched the east side neighborhood, they noticed two vehicles leaving the dump site. That site is normally restricted to City of Monroe and Port of Monroe employees.

Police did a traffic stop on both vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, initially refused to get out of the vehicle, police said. She eventually did get out of the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. A search of her vehicle found "multiple loaded high-powered rifles and handguns in the trunk, along with ammunition," the report said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 20-year-old man, did follow police commands and was taken into custody without incident. Police said he claimed responsibility for gunshots heard that night. There was also a passenger in his vehicle.

Both drivers had outstanding warrants from other agencies, police said.

The case was forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review. In the meantime, police ask that anyone with information on the incident call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.