Twinkling holiday light shows to see in Southeast Michigan

Several twinkling holiday light displays are decorating communities across Southeast Michigan for the Christmas season, with outdoor shows opening as early as this week.

At least two such venues in Southeast Michigan are new this winter – those in Dearborn and Monroe.

Some are drive-through, some are walk-through. Ticket prices vary, although some are free.

Dearborn Wanderlights

Dearborn Wanderlights will be open from Nov. 20 to Feb. 20 at PEACE Park West, 22271 West Village Drive, Dearborn. This is the first year of a free outdoor art experience that features interactive light installations from international artists.

The result is "a dazzling holiday experience with thousands of glittering lights."

The kickoff event, from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20, includes live entertainment, refreshments, LED artists and photos with Santa.

Each month, the city will tie in a display with community events, "turning PEACE Park West into a regional destination for winter celebration and community connection," the notice said.

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

The Wild Lights show at the Detroit Zoo, 8450 West 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, runs from Nov. 22 to Jan. 4. This is a ticketed event.

More than 500 outdoor displays — with shapes such as trees, tunnels and animals — are lit with the help of millions of lights in the front area of the zoo. There are refreshments and gifts available for purchase, a light projection show and photos with Santa.

Monroe Holiday Tree Walk

The Monroe Holiday Tree Walk is new this year with displays lit from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3 at Veterans' Park, 1671 North Custer Road, Monroe.

The opening ceremony is 6 p.m. Nov. 22. Special events also are planned during the show's run.

Local families, organizations and businesses were invited to sponsor and decorate the lighted holiday trees at the city park along the River Raisin.

Visiting the park is free.

Comstock Christmas Riverwalk in Adrian

The Christmas Riverwalk at Comstock Park, 263 West Maumee Street, Adrian, opens with a tree lighting event at 8 p.m. Dec. 5. City officials say a list and map of the tree locations will be available in late November.

The Dec. 5 date is scheduled in conjunction with the city's Holiday Light Parade, which leads from and ends at the Lenawee County Judicial Building. There will be photos with Santa at the park after the parade.

Other activities take place in downtown Adrian starting at 5 p.m. for the First Friday Winter Wonderland event, and the parade starts at 6 p.m.

Comstock Park is along the River Raisin.

Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford in Dearborn features holiday decorations, re-enactors in period attire, carolers, ice skating and fireworks in the outdoor historic setting of Greenfield Village, 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn.

The special event takes place on selected nights from Dec. 4-28.

This is a ticketed event, and some of the 2025 dates have already sold out.

Wayne County Lightfest

The Wayne County Lightfest is open Wednesdays through Sundays from Nov. 20 to Dec. 24, with bonus dates of Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, at Merriman Hollow Mark, 7651 North Merriman Road, Westland.

This is a ticketed event.

The opening ceremony, "Lights On," begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 20, and will include entertainment, refreshments and fireworks.

Related attractions at Perrin Park included a food truck area, photo area and a mailbox for letters to Santa. Motorists should be aware that Hines Drive is closed from Ann Arbor Trail to Outer Drive on the nights the show is taking place.

Rochester's Big, Bright Light Show

The Big, Bright Light Show in downtown Rochester runs from Nov. 24 to Jan. 18.

More than 1 million twinkling lights will light up the storefronts and downtown buildings every evening starting at 5 p.m.

Nite Lites at Michigan International Speedway

Nite Lites is a drive-through Christmas light show that runs from Nov. 21 to Jan. 4 at Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12, Brooklyn.

The route is about 6½ miles long, with twinkling lights of holiday scenes and tunnels along the racetrack and grandstand area.

This is a ticketed event.

Magic of Lights at Pine Knob

The Magic of Lights show runs from Nov. 21 to Jan. 3 at Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston.

The drive-through light display is now in its sixth year, featuring animations, lighted displays and tunnels. There is also a walk-through lighted display area. More than two million lights have created the scenes.

This is a ticketed event.

Aurora: Winter Wizards

Aurora: Winter Wizards is an immersive holiday light show that runs from Nov. 21 through Dec. 28 at Glenlore Trails, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township.

Opening night is Nov. 21.

The walking route is one mile along a forest trail, accompanied by holiday sounds, caroling, food trucks and games. There also will be Santa's Mailbox.

The above video originally aired Nov. 19, 2024.