Tuscola County woman charged with embezzlement, accused of forging checks from grandmother

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Brittany Guilfoil, 29, of Deford, was arraigned in Tuscola County for allegedly forging checks from her grandmother's checking account, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Guilfoil was arraigned on the following charges:

One count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult

One count of uttering and publishing

Guilfoil allegedly forged the checks, taking the money for herself and her husband, totaling over $1,000, Nessel said.

The victim, a resident at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community facility since 2018 had her finances handled by her daughter, Guilfoil's mother, until early 2023, Nessel said. This included monthly income from a pension and social security.

Guilfoil's brother was made conservator in early 2023 due to an illness afflicting their mother, Nessel said. At this point, fraudulent checks were found, alleged to have been forged by Guilfoil.

"Unfortunately, our defense of vulnerable adults and their finances must not be blind to fraud from family members," Nessel said. "My office will continue to pursue justice for vulnerable adults, and we will work to ensure their assets are not treated as fair-game to pilfer when they transition into long-term care settings."

Guilfoil received a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17 for a probable cause hearing.