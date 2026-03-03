Turning Point USA authorized as student club at Monroe County Community College

A chapter of Turning Point USA has been authorized as a student club at Monroe County Community College in Monroe, Michigan.

The effort has been in the works for months at the two-year public college in Monroe County. The college's main campus is on Raisinville Road in Monroe, with a branch campus on Lewis Avenue in Temperance.

MCCC President Dr. Kojo A. Quartey said in a press release issued on Monday that a joint appeal committee unanimously decided to recognize Turning Point USA as an official student club. In keeping with the college policies and procedures, this is a final decision, the announcement said.

Turning Point USA, founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012, is a conservative political organization with local groups at college and university campuses across the country. After Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10, while speaking to students at Utah Valley University, his widow, Erika Kirk, was named CEO of the organization.

Turning Point USA is now listed on Monroe CCC's website of student clubs and organizations, with the following introduction:

"Turning Point USA at Monroe County Community College exists to educate and organize students around the values of limited government, free markets and individual liberty. It provides a platform for young people to engage in dialogue, host events and connect with like­minded peers. Ultimately, the goal is to empower the next generation of leaders to advocate for conservative principles on their campuses and in their communities."

The chapter's Facebook page indicates it held a meet-and-greet event on campus in December and has invited Patrick Lambrix as a guest speaker on March 10.

The Student Government Association on campus had originally rejected the club's petition, the college's press release said. The vice president of enrollment management and student success, who is listed on the college directory as Scott Behrens, decided to allow it.

The Student Government Association appealed the vice president's decision in December, which led to the appeal committee review.

The matter has resulted in a lot of discussion on social media in the Monroe community.