TSA stops gun at Detroit Metro Airport

(CBS DETROIT) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted a handgun before it made its way onto an airplane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, a TSA officer saw the image of a handgun on the X-Ray screen during the screening of carry-on luggage.

The Wayne County Airport Police was alerted. The gun was loaded, and the traveler was cited.

"Our TSA officers continue to do an outstanding job detecting these weapons, but any time dangerous items are presented in the checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the screening process for the passengers waiting behind the offender," said Michigan TSA Federal Security Director Steve Lorincz. "Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried."

According to TSA officials, this is the seventh firearm intercepted at DTW this year. Last year, 100 firearms were detected at security checkpoints at DTW.

The penalty for brining a weapons to the airport can be as high as $14,950. The amount of the penalty is based on each specific case.

TSA officials say passengers can travel with firearms if they are put in checked bags and are unloaded.

In addition, the firearms must be packed separate from ammunition and in a locked hardback case. Travelers must declare the firearm at the airlines check-in counter.

For more details on how to travel with a firearm, visit here.