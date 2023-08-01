Watch CBS News
Read the Trump indictment text charging him with 4 counts related to the 2020 election and Jan. 6

By Stefan Becket

/ CBS News

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday by a federal grand jury investigating alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transition of power.

Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The charges stem from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of Trump's actions after he lost the 2020 presidential election. In remarks after the indictment was unsealed, Smith said Trump told lies that were "targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government."

Read the indictment here:

First published on August 1, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

