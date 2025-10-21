Truck tire rims worth $14,000 stolen from Monroe business; police take 1 in custody

Police in Monroe, Michigan, said they used a license plate reader database to help locate a suspect in the theft of more than $14,000 of aluminum rims from a trucking service company.

The Monroe Police Department started looking into the case after getting a larceny report from Unlimited Truck and Trailer Service Inc., which is on East Noble Avenue near North Dixie Highway. Multiple tire rims were reported stolen, with the value adding up to more than $14,000.

Then on October 17, the Flock Safety license plate reader system alerted officers that a vehicle believed to be connected to that theft was in the city of Monroe. The Flock images showed the truck pulling an empty trailer.

Police said they soon found the truck near the intersection of East Elm Avenue and North Dixie Highway, which is about three blocks south of the shop. Although the trailer was no longer attached to the truck, police said they found the trailer in question parked behind a business building on North Dixie Highway, which is about three blocks north of the shop.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Ohio, declined to speak to officers on the theft investigation. But police said they did find further evidence regarding the larceny and in the meantime the Ohio man was arrested on multiple driving-related charges.

The investigation is continuing. Monroe police ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the case contact Detective McKenzie at 734-243-7517 or contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.