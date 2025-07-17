Watch CBS News
Truck driver dies after crashing into portable DTE generator in Allen Park

By
Joseph Buczek
One person is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a portable DTE Energy generator in Allen Park on Thursday, DTE Energy officials said. 

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near Pelham Road, just south of Wick Road. DTE Energy says a driver crossed two lanes of traffic and then hit a fence surrounding the generator. 

CBS News Detroit's Eye in the Sky Chopper was on the scene and captured at least three vehicles involved in the crash. 

The crash caused a brief power outage in the area, but DTE Energy crews quickly restored power. 

DTE Energy released the following on the incident:

DTE Energy was notified this afternoon that a car, after crossing two lanes of oncoming traffic, crashed into a barrier surrounding a staged DTE generator in Allen Park. Tragically, we have learned that the driver passed away and our thoughts are with his family and friends. 

The incident caused a power outage in the area. DTE crews were onsite quicky and have restored power to all affected customers. 

Allen Park police and DTE Energy have not said what caused the crash or released details on injuries. 

