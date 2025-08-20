Truck crash snarls morning traffic in area of I-94/I-96 interchange

A semi-truck crashed early Wednesday on Interstate 94 in Wayne County, causing traffic delays that lasted into the morning commute.

The crash was reported about 2:18 a.m., according to Michigan Department of Transportation's MI Drive map. The ramp from westbound I-94 to eastbound I-96/Exit 213 was closed as a result. By 7:30 a.m., the truck had just been moved out of the way and traffic was starting to resume normal speeds. The freeway ramp was reopened about 10:44 a.m., state police said.

Michigan State Police reports the 26-year-old driver, a man from East Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, was traveling too fast when attempting to exit I94 at the ramp. The contents in the trailer shifted, resulting in the trailer tipping over.

Then while tow operators were on scene attempting to upright the trailer, one side of the trailer gave way and 40,000 pounds of merchandise spilled onto the freelway.

Cleanup took some time as much of the cargo needed to be reloaded by hand.

"While no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved, we will see the effects of this crash on travel for hours. This drivers risky driving behaviors resulted in traffic headaches for everyone who uses that freeway ramp," Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw said early Wednesday.