Troy school board moves forward with middle school honors math reconstruction

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Tuesday night, the Troy School District board voted to restructure middle school honors math classes in the district.

Disagreements from parents were brought to the board following the vote, many of which took the time to voice those opinions to the board during a public comment session.

"Any education curriculum change decision should not be made purely based on ideology," says Yawen Li, a mother with a fifth and 10th grader in the district.

Her concerns include a trickle-down effect, where this will happen to more and more subjects.

"It's a concerning trend of removing more and more honors classes without justification," Li added.

In February, Troy schools also restructured ninth-grade honors English in a move they say will help better prepare students for Advanced placement.

"There's time for the district to come back do their homework and come up with a proposal. This isn't my concern, this is a concern we're hearing from a plethora of parents. In fact, I don't think I've met a parent that I've spoken to that thinks this change is in the right direction," says father Suril Patel, who's moving to the Troy school district next school year.

Despite the vote, parents are hoping to see a longer-term study in hopes of seeing actual studies that prove this restructuring is effective.

For the full details on the restructuring, check out the Superintendent's statement here.