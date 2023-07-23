Troopers confiscate gun, 12 double-edge daggers during stop

WASHINGTON TWP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police troopers may have gotten a whole lot more than they bargained for when they pulled over a driver in Macomb County.

Lieutenant Mike Shaw said that troopers spotted the 24-year-old Romeo man drifting onto the shoulder of M-53 in Washington Township around 1:30am on Saturday, July 22.

It turned out the driver did not have insurance on the vehicle - and there were several warrants out for his arrest.

When troopers searched the car, they found a virtual arsenal of weapons, including a short-barreled rifle, 12 double-edge daggers and two pairs of brass knuckles.

The gun allegedly belonged to an 18-year-old passenger, who is now behind bars at the Macomb County Jail.

The driver was turned over to the custody of Imlay City Police, who had issued the warrants for his arrest.