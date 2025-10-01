Michigan trooper injured when police vehicle collides with truck in Ann Arbor

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in a crash while en route to another call Wednesday morning in Washtenaw County.

The state trooper from the Brighton Post had emergency lights and sirens on for the vehicle while eastbound on Jackson Road at Wagner Avenue in Ann Arbor, the police report said. In the meantime, a car hauler was southbound on Wagner Road and also entered the intersection.

The patrol vehicle collided with the trailer of the hauler, police said.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. The other driver did not report injuries at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.