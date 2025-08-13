Watch CBS News
Trenton man charged for attempting to meet 15-year-old girl, sending explicit photos

A Downriver man has been charged with communications and attempt to meet an online contact that was an undercover officer, but whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. 

Andrew Day, 30, of Trenton, has been charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, which is a 4-year felony, and using a computer to commit a crime, which is a 1-year misdemeanor, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced. 

The online communications took place on July 14 via Reddit. The undercover officer, who portrayed themselves as a 15-year-old girl, was sent explicit photos and messages about explicit activities. 

Day made arrangements to meet the teenager on Aug. 11 for sexual relations, the report said, and he was arrested after arriving at the intended location. 

Day was arraigned on Tuesday at the 37th District Court in Warren. His bond was set at $100,000. If released on bond, the conditions will include a GPS tether and no use of the internet. 

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 6, with a preliminary examination scheduled for Sept. 2. 

